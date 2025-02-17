AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-17

24th relief consignment to Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport

Published 17 Feb, 2025

CAIRO: On the directions of the Prime Minister, Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the Al-Khidmat Foundation, continues to provide much-needed humanitarian and relief assistance to the brotherly people of the Gaza Strip.

A special aircraft from Pakistan carrying 55 tons of relief supplies landed at El-Arish International Airport, Egypt on Sunday. The relief consignment includes bell and winterized tents as well as tarpaulin sheets.

Officers from the embassy of Pakistan, Cairo received the relief consignment and handed it over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society for onward dispatch to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society inside Gaza.

