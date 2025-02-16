AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025
UK’s Starmer readies order to raise defence spending, Sunday Times reports

Reuters Published 16 Feb, 2025 03:29pm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to overrule his finance minister Rachel Reeves and order more defence spending, after the United States demanded that Europe pays more for its security, the Sunday Times reported.

Citing sources, the newspaper said Starmer is due to fly to Washington next week to speak with US President Donald Trump, with an announcement due as early as Monday.

Starmer’s Labour government has committed to raising defence spending to 2.5% of economic output from around 2.3% now but has not yet set out a timetable.

Reeves, who is preparing a major spending review, already faces a challenge to deliver promises to improve public services and raise economic growth without running afoul of her fiscal rules - which look at risk of being breached.

“In the end, it’s the prime minister’s decision on national security. This one does sit with the PM,” the Sunday Times quoted a Starmer ally as saying. “We know we have to set out when we’re getting to 2.5%. The defence and security review will still do what we needed to do.”

The prime minister’s office was not immediately available for comment. Starmer on Saturday said his country would work to ensure the US and Europe remained together and that they should not allow divisions to distract them from “external enemies”.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy says draft US minerals deal ‘does not protect’ Ukraine

His comments came after Trump’s Ukraine envoy told the Munich Security Conference that Europe would not have a seat at the table for Ukraine peace talks.

Asked on Sunday if Reeves would be happy to raise defence spending, business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: “(She) knows more than most people the pressures on public services across the board, but defence has to be the cornerstone of our national prosperity as well as our security.”

US President Donald Trump Keir Starmer Rachel Reeves

