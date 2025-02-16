AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-16

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has sought highest support to deal with highly critical encroachments in different areas of Karachi, which has also put the lives of public in danger.

This was disclosed in a letter titled “highly critical encroachment under Baldia Town Sectors 12 D, 12 E, 21 A and Machhar Colony near ICI/Jinnah bridge” to Deputy Commissioner, Keamari, which has also been shared with the federal government to bring it to the notice of Islamabad. Pictures of Extra High Tension (EHT) lines have also been shared.

According to the letter, the power utility company noted that KEL’s Extra High Tension Lines safety distances are well-defined as per the National Electric Safety Code (NESC), Nepra Power Safety Code, 2024.

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

These codes and standards, as per the law governing overhead transmission lines strictly prohibit any type of construction beneath EHT lines due to the serious hazards posed to public health, life and property. The minimum distance required from conductors is as follows: (i) minimum vertical clearance above roof top for OH HT 220 kV from house/building is 6.4 meters; and (ii) minimum horizontal clearance above roof top for OH HT 220 kV from house/building is 6.4 meters.

In view of approved standards, KE recently identified 18 highly critical encroachments under 220 kV line at Baldia Town sector 12 D, 12 E and 21 A during routine patrols whereas 16 encroachments have been identified at Machhar Colony near ICI/Jinnah bridge (220 kV Lalazar Mauripur C1& C2).

According to the letter, KE, as a responsible organization, has consistently raised concerns with law enforcement agencies and authorities regarding illegal encroachments violating KE’s safety clearances.

The KE maintained that such encroachments have resulted in multiple unfortunate incidents, including fatalities and damage to KE’s infrastructure and interruption of electricity supply in major parts of the city. Additionally, the KE has conducted multiple safety campaigns to raise awareness among the public regarding the hazards posed by such encroachments, which can result in loss of life and damage to public and private property.

After sharing the details of encroachments and past efforts to curb this practice, the power utility company has sought District Management’s urgent support to remove these critical illegal constructions and prevent further illegal encroachments underneath transmission lines in the best interest of public safety. KE will arrange a circuit shutdown before demolition for safe demolition operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE

Comments

200 characters

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories