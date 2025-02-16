Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has sought highest support to deal with highly critical encroachments in different areas of Karachi, which has also put the lives of public in danger.

This was disclosed in a letter titled “highly critical encroachment under Baldia Town Sectors 12 D, 12 E, 21 A and Machhar Colony near ICI/Jinnah bridge” to Deputy Commissioner, Keamari, which has also been shared with the federal government to bring it to the notice of Islamabad. Pictures of Extra High Tension (EHT) lines have also been shared.

According to the letter, the power utility company noted that KEL’s Extra High Tension Lines safety distances are well-defined as per the National Electric Safety Code (NESC), Nepra Power Safety Code, 2024.

These codes and standards, as per the law governing overhead transmission lines strictly prohibit any type of construction beneath EHT lines due to the serious hazards posed to public health, life and property. The minimum distance required from conductors is as follows: (i) minimum vertical clearance above roof top for OH HT 220 kV from house/building is 6.4 meters; and (ii) minimum horizontal clearance above roof top for OH HT 220 kV from house/building is 6.4 meters.

In view of approved standards, KE recently identified 18 highly critical encroachments under 220 kV line at Baldia Town sector 12 D, 12 E and 21 A during routine patrols whereas 16 encroachments have been identified at Machhar Colony near ICI/Jinnah bridge (220 kV Lalazar Mauripur C1& C2).

According to the letter, KE, as a responsible organization, has consistently raised concerns with law enforcement agencies and authorities regarding illegal encroachments violating KE’s safety clearances.

The KE maintained that such encroachments have resulted in multiple unfortunate incidents, including fatalities and damage to KE’s infrastructure and interruption of electricity supply in major parts of the city. Additionally, the KE has conducted multiple safety campaigns to raise awareness among the public regarding the hazards posed by such encroachments, which can result in loss of life and damage to public and private property.

After sharing the details of encroachments and past efforts to curb this practice, the power utility company has sought District Management’s urgent support to remove these critical illegal constructions and prevent further illegal encroachments underneath transmission lines in the best interest of public safety. KE will arrange a circuit shutdown before demolition for safe demolition operation.

