Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has warned K-Electric (KE) of dire consequences if it failed to provide requisite information/ data to the Authority in time.

According to an order of the Authority, on May 15, 2024, it directed the K-Electric Limited (KEL) to provide certain information within seven days pertaining to number of net-metering applications which were rejected by it due to overloading of Common Distribution System/ Pole Mounted Transformers (PMTs).

However, KEL did not comply with these directions and failed to provide the requisite information within the stipulated time period, and issuance of a reminder dated June 13, 2024. KEL vide letter dated June 28, 2024 requested for extension in submission of requisite information till July 15, 2024.

This request was made by KEL after lapse of more than thirty (30) days of the given time period. Accordingly, an explanation letter was issued to KEL on July 12, 2024 under Rule 4 (1) and 4(2) of Nepra (Fines) Rules 2002 to be read with Nepra (Fine) Regulations, 2021.

KEL vide letter dated July 15, 2024 submitted the requisite information; however, the same was incomplete. Therefore, KEL was again directed vide letter dated August 12, 2024 to submit the complete/ comprehensive information; i.e., details of rejected net-metering cases along with maximum load on PMTs; etc.

In response to the explanation letter, KEL vide its letter dated July 25, 2024 submitted its reply. However, KEL failed to submit a satisfactory reply to the explanation issued to it and therefore, a Show Cause notice was issued to KEL on November 13, 2024 under Rule 4 (8) & (9) of Nepra (Fines) Rules, 2002 to be read with Nepra (Fine) Regulations, 2021.

Accordingly, KEL vide its response dated November 26, 2024 to the Show-Cause notice, submitted the following for consideration of the Authority: i) The request of KEL for additional time to submit the requisite report was necessitated by the nature of the data required by the Authority, which demanded careful collation, verification and authenticity. KEL requests for extension of time.

However, Nepra was of the view that KEL letter dated June 28, 2024 was necessitated due to the complexity of compiling accurate and up-to-date data regarding cases of net metering that have been put on hold.

The data had to be sourced from various internal departments as the data requirements included capacity of PMTs and maximum load on PMTs and the data was required to be further corroborated through field surveys to ensure accuracy, transparency and compliance which necessitated the request for extension of time to submit data.

Regarding non submission of requisite information in a satisfactory manner, KEL explained that the information submitted vide letter dated July 15, 2024 duly contained the details pertaining to the PV load/ injection available on distribution transformer.

Since, PV load/ injection availability in respective distribution transformers is the prime basis to determine whether the net-metering application from the prospective applicant can be entertained without requiring augmentation of PMT or otherwise the data pertaining to the same had been provided for ease of understanding and in order to facilitate informed decision making.

However, considering the aforesaid Nepra’s observation on KEL data submission details of maximum load on PMT was also shared later on vide KEL letter of September 13, 2024

KEL requested the Authority to review and withdraw the subject Show Cause Notice on the pretext that the issues highlighted in the Show Cause Notice are part of ongoing deliberations and have been managed by K-Electric in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations approved by the Authority.

According to the Authority, it has duly reviewed the submissions put forth by KEL and determined them to be satisfactory as KEL subsequently provided the requisite information.

