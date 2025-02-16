Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

ISLAMABAD: As part of a peace agreement, the district administration has intensified campaign to demolish bunkers in Upper and Lower Kurram, with over 130 bunkers dismantled so far.

The security forces also demolished more than 25 bunkers in less than 24 hours. Officials revealed on Saturday that a 600-foot-long trench in Bolish Khel, which was previously used for tribal conflicts and attack against each other, has also been filled with rubble and debris. Sources said that such efforts are aimed at restoring peace and tranquility in the restive region.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has distributed relief cheques worth Rs300 million among the victims of violent clashes and terrorism.

Demolition of over 200 bunkers in Kurram: work begins

The cheques were given to 37 victims families of Kurram District, with Rs60 million already disbursed to affected families.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Maqsood Khan stated that all victims will receive aid after the necessary documentation is verified, and a comprehensive survey of victims, including those in Bagan and Kanawai, is underway.

On the other side, closure of transportation routes in Kurram District since more than four months, aggravated the shortage of essential edibles and medicines in the area.

Local tribal leaders said that only 80 out of 160 vehicles carrying essential supplies, including food, oil, and medicine, were allowed to enter Parachinar, while the rest were refused entry. It was learnt, fuel is being sold on the black market for Rs2,000 per liter.

Local leaders are urging the government to reopen transportation routes and ensure a steady supply of essential goods.

District administration has did that the peace agreement between tribes in Kurram District is being implemented, with 14 key points addressed so far. Efforts to renovate Bagan Bazaar in Lower Kurram and provide relief to victims of terrorism and conflict are ongoing.

The administration reports gradual improvements, with 853 commercial goods transported to Parachinar and adjoining villages. Helicopters are being used to transport patients and overseas Pakistanis to Peshawar, said an official privy to the development.

Renowned social worker, Azmat Alizai, called on the government to ensure the safety of lives and property of the residents, increase the number of supply vehicles, and reopen transportation routes regularly.

They warn that without immediate action, the region’s economic and social challenges will worsen, potentially affecting education and healthcare services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025