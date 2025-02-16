Urs in Sehwan: 18 devotees die in Khairpur, Nawabshah road accidents

KHAIRPUR: As many as 18 devotees going to attend Urs celebrations in Sehwan Sharif were killed and over 40 others were injured in two separate terrible road accidents in Khairpur and Nawabshah on Saturday.

In the first accident, a passenger coach fully loaded with devotees and travelling to Sehwan Sharif turned turtle on National Highway near Ranipur in Khairpur District in which 12 passengers breathed their last while 30 others were injured. Ten devotees breathed their lost on the spot while two more succumbed to their injuries at hospital later.

The deceased included several women and children. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospitals in Gambat and Ranipur where an emergency was declared.

Earlier in the day, six devotees going to attend urs celebrations in Sehwan Sharif died on the spot and 10 others injured when a van collided with a trawler in Nawabshah.

The accident was occurred on Aamri Bridge near Qazi Ahmad as Sehwan-bound passenger van smashed against the trawler coming from the opposite side.

The rescue personnel shifted the dead bodies and the injured to Taluka Hospital in Qazi Ahmad.

It may be mentioned here that the Sindh government had announced a public holiday on February 19 in observance of the annual Urs of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif.

According to a notification issued by the Services, General Administration, and Coordination Department, the holiday will be observed on Wednesday, February 19, in celebration of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs.

The notification stated that all government and semi-government offices, as well as educational institutions, will remain closed on the specified day.