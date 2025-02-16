Resolution to hold election in 2026: 4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference held

LAHORE: The “4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference” was successfully held at the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, bringing together key stakeholders from the business community.

The event was attended by United Business Group (UBG) FPCCI Patron-in-Chief S M Tanveer, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber President Waleed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, FPCCI Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Vice President Zaki Aijaz, along with presidents of various chambers from across Pakistan. Bajwa and other esteemed participants.

During the conference, a unanimous resolution was passed, affirming that trade bodies’ elections will be held in 2026 as scheduled, with concerted efforts

to amend the relevant

legislation.

The resolution also underscored the need for a Charter of Economy, ensuring that economic policies are formulated with a long-term vision spanning 10 to 15 years.

