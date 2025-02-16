AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Resolution to hold election in 2026: 4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference held

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

LAHORE: The “4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference” was successfully held at the Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, bringing together key stakeholders from the business community.

The event was attended by United Business Group (UBG) FPCCI Patron-in-Chief S M Tanveer, Senior Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Rahim Yar Khan Chamber President Waleed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief Abdul Rauf Mukhtar, FPCCI Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Vice President Zaki Aijaz, along with presidents of various chambers from across Pakistan. Bajwa and other esteemed participants.

During the conference, a unanimous resolution was passed, affirming that trade bodies’ elections will be held in 2026 as scheduled, with concerted efforts

to amend the relevant

legislation.

The resolution also underscored the need for a Charter of Economy, ensuring that economic policies are formulated with a long-term vision spanning 10 to 15 years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

elections FPCCI UBG Rahim Yar Khan Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Comments

200 characters

Resolution to hold election in 2026: 4th All Pakistan Chambers Presidents’ Conference held

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories