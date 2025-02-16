AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

Counterfeit products: Authorities agree on multi-stakeholder collaboration

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: The environmental authorities and federal and provincial food authorities have agreed on multi-stakeholder collaboration to effectively deal with the growing challenges of parallel trade and spurious/counterfeit products.

During a recently held conference, there was a consensus among the stakeholders on smart, harmonized environmental regulations and provincial taxes to drive sustainability, compliance, and ease of doing business.

A key achievement of a recently concluded conference was multi-stakeholder collaboration, engaging a large number of representatives from environmental authorities and provincial and federal food authorities.

The event called, “Unlocking Business Potential: Navigating Ease of Doing Business in Pakistan,” by BFNC, CoRe and FJC brought together political leadership, federal and provincial agencies and private sector media for impactful discussions on regulatory efficiency and business facilitation.

The event featured three key discussions on regulatory framework for Ease of Doing Business: Harmonization, Digital Solutions and Export Facilitation; growing Challenges of Parallel Trade and Spurious/Counterfeit Products and packaging & environmental regulations: Complexities & Opportunities.

A key achievement was the multi-stakeholder collaboration, engaging a large number of representatives from environmental authorities and provincial and federal food authorities.

The government bodies which participated in the conference included Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC); Board of Investment (BOI); Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA); Federal Board of Revenue (FBR); Ministry of Commerce; Provincial Food Authorities; National Tariff Commission and Senate.

The major outcome was a consensus on smart, harmonized environmental regulations and provincial taxes to drive sustainability, compliance, and ease of doing business.

Counterfeit products

