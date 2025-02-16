AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs to begin tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

HYDERABAD: The Chairman of the Shahbaz Mela Committee and Deputy Commissioner of Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri has played a leading role in the preparations for the 773rd annual three-day Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar. The Urs will be held from 17th to 19th February 2025 in Sehwan Sharif. With millions of devotees expected to attend; the administration has made every effort to ensure the event is spiritually impactful.

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Kamran Tessori will inaugurate the three-day Urs celebrations. He will visit the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, offer a floral wreath, and formally commence the Urs festivities.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will conclude the three-day celebrations on the third day by laying a chadar at the shrine.

On the third night of the Urs, the Shahbaz Awards will be distributed at the Shahbaz Auditorium during the closing ceremony to recognize outstanding performance in various fields.

Sindh Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Muhammad Baksh Khan Mehr, will inaugurate the three-day cultural competition Malakhra, which will be held at the Malakhra Ground in Sehwan under the supervision of Sports Officer Maryam Keerio.

During the Urs, traditional Sindhi cultural activities such as ‘Sughran Ji Kachahri’, literary conferences, handicraft exhibitions, and folk music programs will be organized under the leadership of Director General Munawar Ali Mahesar and Deputy Director Culture *Saleem Solangi. Renowned artists from across the country will showcase their talent.

According to *SSP Jamshoro, Muhammad Zafar Siddique Chhanga, over 5,000 police personnel, along with Rangers and plainclothes officers, will be deployed to ensure the complete and effective security of Devotees during the Urs. CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, and a central control room will monitor activities in real-time.

