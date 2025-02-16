Poet Akash Ansari dies in house fire Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ren-owned Sindhi poet and writer Dr Akash Ansari burnt to death while his son was critically injured when he tried to save him after a massive fire erupted in their home due to electricity short-circuit in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Soon after receiving the report of the incident, a rescue team reached the residence of the poet which is located in Citizen Colony and brought the fire under control. The late poet was living in his house along with his son.

Later, the Rescue team shifted the body of late poet to mortuary of a local hospital while his son is still under treatment.

Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the sad demise of Dr. Akash Ansari. In his condolence message, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah lauded valuable services rendered by Dr. Akash Ansari for promotion of poetry and literature in the province. He also directed police officials to thoroughly keeping in view all angles investigation about the death of Dr. Akash Ansari.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to deceased’s family to bear this irreparable loss with courage.