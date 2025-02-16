FPCCI holds first meeting of Pak–EU Business Forum

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the apex body has established and held first meeting of Pak–EU Business Forum to explore untapped trade, investment, economic and industrial collaboration potential with the world’s most important regional economic alliance i.e. European Union.

Atif Ikram Sheikh added that cracking the EU market in a substantive manner can transform the entire economy of Pakistan – as geographical contiguity and regulatory uniformity offers a huge market for Pakistani products in a number of industries, sectors and verticals.

President FPCCI highlighted Pakistan’s major exports to the EU – including textiles & garments; agricultural products and leather goods – which are valued at $10 billion annually.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025