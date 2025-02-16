AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Markets Print 2025-02-16

Gold prices lower

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices nosedived from all-time highs on Saturday, reflecting a sharp fall in global rates, dropping below $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

The precious metal prices declined by Rs4,700 and Rs4,030, receding from a record high to Rs301,500 per tola and Rs258,487 per 10 grams respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value fell by $50, going down from all-time high to $2,883 per ounce with silver prices standing at over $32 per ounce. Domestic silver prices dropped by Rs87 and Rs74, reaching Rs3,363 per tola and Rs2,883 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold Prices Silver prices All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association

