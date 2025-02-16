AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-16

EU & Member States hold ‘EuroVillage’ festival at PNCA

Recorder Report Published 16 Feb, 2025 02:53am

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of participants gathered at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Saturday to enjoy the vibrant “EuroVillage” festival, organised by the Delegation of the European Union in collaboration with the EU Member States.

The event provided a unique opportunity for the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to immerse themselves in European culture and heritage through music, food, and interactive experiences.

In her welcome remarks, Dr Riina Kionka, the ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan noted, “We celebrate the diverse cultures and identities that enrich Europe, forming the foundation of our shared values and our relations with the world, including Pakistan. Together, we are stronger, and our partnership in development, trade, and political engagement reflects this commitment.”

In its sixth edition, EuroVillage offered an afternoon of culture, music, and culinary delights. The festival featured a variety of engaging activities, including information displays from the EU and Member States, live performances, fun games, and an array of food options.

Visitors had the chance to connect with the Team Europe, learn about the diverse areas of collaboration between the European Union and Pakistan.

The festival also showcased the positive impact of the EU on Pakistani communities. Attendees explored development cooperation booths, where beneficiaries shared personal stories illustrating how EU initiatives enrich their lives. This hands-on engagement emphasised the message that the EU and Pakistan are “Stronger Together” through their partnership.

The event also featured live performances by both European and Pakistani artists and performers, including Farhan Saeed.

The EuroVillage festival was co-organised by the diplomatic missions of the European Union alongside those of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and Spain.

The celebration of culture and partnership at the EuroVillage highlighted the bond between Europe and Pakistan, reinforcing a shared commitment to mutual development and cooperation under the spirit of “Stronger Together.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EU PNCA Dr Riina Kionka European and Pakistani artists

Comments

200 characters

EU & Member States hold ‘EuroVillage’ festival at PNCA

No need to feel threatened from China’s progress, world told

Transfer in the name of president: Reconcile DISCOs’ shares held in Wapda’s name, MoF tells PD

Critical encroachment challenge: KE appeals for ‘top-level’ support

Key sectors: Pakistan, KSA consider joint initiatives

POL products’ prices reduced

Upper & Lower Kurram: Bunkers being demolished after peace agreement

Appellate Tribunal: Govt to revisit process for appointment of members

Online tax collection: PRAL, KPRA discuss cutting-edge system for KP

Sugar will be available at Rs130/kg in Ramazan: Tanveer

Two bills cleared: Sindh cabinet approves upper age relief for govt jobs

Read more stories