Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained bearish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 17,800 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 16,700 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 789 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund and 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at 351 per kg.

