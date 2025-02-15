AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Towards boosting foreign investment inflows: IMF told how corrupt practices can be eradicated

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) president met with representatives from the Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Islamabad.

SCBAP President Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta was accompanied by Hassan Raza Pasha, Member Pakistan Bar Council, Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan, Additional Secretary SCBAP, and Mir Attaullah Langove, president High Court Bar Association, Balochistan.

According to the press release issued by the SCBAP office on Friday, the meeting covered a range of topics, with a primary focus on eradicating corrupt practices to create an inclusive environment for attracting foreign investment into Pakistan.

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

President SCBAP addressed the shortcomings in the judicial system, such as the backlog of cases in lower and district courts, the insufficient number of judges, inefficiencies within departments, and potential measures like Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to alleviate the burden on the courts and enhance public access to justice.

Additionally, various strategies were discussed to combat corruption in government departments, promote good governance, and implement legal reforms that would benefit the judicial hierarchy, all of which are essential for fostering a stronger and more vibrant economy as well as for the efficient judicial system. In this context, the President emphasized the need for measures to eradicate financial crimes to boost the economy.

At this juncture, President SCBAP noted that a system of punishment and reward is already in place within the judicial system, where the Supreme Judicial Council (as per the constitution) addresses complaints against judges of the higher judiciary, while respective high courts handle issues related to district judges. He cited a recent example of a sitting Supreme Court judge who was removed from office due to a complaint filed with the SJC, last year.

The president SCBAP described the rule of law as a cornerstone of a democratic society and reaffirmed his commitment to uphold it, along with the SCBAP’s dedication to the constitution, the supremacy of institutions, and the independence of the judiciary.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing gratitude and a desire for more frequent meetings in the future.

