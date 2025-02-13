AIRLINK 190.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
BOP 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.36%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 38.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.89%)
FLYNG 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.84%)
HUBC 131.50 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.09%)
KEL 4.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.26%)
MLCF 46.88 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.21%)
OGDC 210.70 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.77%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
PAEL 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIAHCLA 16.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.76%)
POWER 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (7.82%)
PPL 184.52 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.43%)
PRL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.75%)
PTC 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.37%)
SEARL 104.70 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.28%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.93%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 67.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
WAVESAPP 12.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.6%)
BR100 12,039 Increased By 78.1 (0.65%)
BR30 36,178 Increased By 270 (0.75%)
KSE100 113,442 Increased By 516.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 35,393 Increased By 81.1 (0.23%)
Feb 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-13

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

  • FBR officials briefs IMF team about digitalization of the taxation authority
NNI Published February 13, 2025 Updated February 13, 2025 09:33am

ISLAMABAD: Visiting delegation of IMF experts on Wednesday called on the Auditor General of Pakistan to get briefing over the audit procedure and transparency in the public sector.

A mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been on the visit of Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), the Ministry of Finance earlier said in a statement.

The IMF delegation was briefed that the Parliament has been the major forum of audit and accountability in public sector and according to a parliamentary tradition, the opposition entrusted to audit the government institutions.

IMF appreciates ongoing reforms in judiciary

“The Leader of Opposition or his nominee used to be the head of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament,” the delegation was informed.

The IMF mission also held a meeting with the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR officials briefed the IMF team about digitalization of the taxation authority. “Transparency being introduced in the taxation system with tax reforms,” FBR officials said.

The delegation also held a meeting with the officials of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The officials briefed the IMF team on the ease of business practices in corporate sector and the stock market.

The IMF mission visited the Ministry of Climate Change. The mission also held a meeting with the housing and works department officials. The department officials given the mission briefing about digitalization of the land record in the country.

IMF ministry of finance FBR AGP IMF and Pakistan IMF delegation GCDA

Comments

200 characters

IMF team visits AGP, FBR

Aurangzeb highlights increasing risks facing insurance industry

CAREC Corridor Project: Chinese-led JV wins all four packages of Tranche-III

Narcotics Control goes to Interior: Aviation ministry merged with MoD

Sugar and other essential commodities: ECC concerned over continuous rise in prices

Dec, Nov 2024 respectively: Nepra approves Rs1.23/unit cut in FCAs of Discos, KE

Clearance of imported consignments: STZA bound to apply for subscription to PSW for consignment clearance

Nepra says KE to face ‘consequences’ if it fails to provide info/data

Coca-Cola içecek’s investments: Turkish team briefs Aurangzeb

Tax authorities: Structured procedural framework drafted

Read more stories