IMF team visits AGP, FBR

ISLAMABAD: Visiting delegation of IMF experts on Wednesday called on the Auditor General of Pakistan to get briefing over the audit procedure and transparency in the public sector.

A mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has been on the visit of Pakistan to conduct a Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA), the Ministry of Finance earlier said in a statement.

The IMF delegation was briefed that the Parliament has been the major forum of audit and accountability in public sector and according to a parliamentary tradition, the opposition entrusted to audit the government institutions.

“The Leader of Opposition or his nominee used to be the head of the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament,” the delegation was informed.

The IMF mission also held a meeting with the officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR officials briefed the IMF team about digitalization of the taxation authority. “Transparency being introduced in the taxation system with tax reforms,” FBR officials said.

The delegation also held a meeting with the officials of the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

The officials briefed the IMF team on the ease of business practices in corporate sector and the stock market.

The IMF mission visited the Ministry of Climate Change. The mission also held a meeting with the housing and works department officials. The department officials given the mission briefing about digitalization of the land record in the country.