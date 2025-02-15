PSX jittery on selling

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday opened on a positive note, however failed to continue this trend and closed in red zone due to selling pressure at the fag end as investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index declined by 478.78 points or 0.43 percent and closed at 112,085.30 points. The index hit 113,482.13 points intraday high and 111,861.56 points intraday low.

Trading activity also remained low as daily volumes on ready counter decreased to 457.049 million shares as compared to 596.739 million shares traded on Thursday. The daily traded value on the ready counter declined to Rs 23.215 billion against previous session’s Rs 30.965 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 87.94 points or 0.74 percent to close at 11,819.33 points with total daily turnover of 397.820 million shares.

BRIndex30 plunged by 554.14 points or 1.56 percent to close at 34,999.73 points with daily trading volumes of 239.576 million shares.

The market capitalization declined by Rs 71 billion to Rs 13.851 trillion. Out of total 432 active scrips, 237 closed in negative and 135 in positive while the value of 60 stocks remained unchanged.

Bank of Punjab was the volume leader with 70.053 million shares and lost Rs 0.76 to close at Rs 11.10 followed by SSGC that declined by Rs 3.54 to close at Rs 32.70 with 32.781 million shares. Lotte Chemical decreased by Rs 1.03 to close at Rs 20.20 with 23.438 million shares.

Lucky Cement Limited and Lucky Core Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 124.22 and Rs 67.14 respectively to close at Rs 1,366.37 and Rs 1,183.25 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Mehmood Textile Mills were the top losers declining by Rs 144.18 and Rs 47.15 respectively to close at Rs 23,338.36 and Rs 562.66.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the KSE-100 Index opened on a positive note and gained to make an intraday high of plus 918 points, however jittery investors came in to sell during the closing hours of the trade as the index declined to close at 112,085 level (down by 0.43 percent).

Top positive contribution to the index came from LUCK, FFC, LCI and NBP, as they cumulatively contributed plus 486 points to the index. On the other hand ENGROH, PPL, PSO, OGDC and MEBL lost value to weigh down on the index by minus 583 points.

Traded value wise PSO (Rs.1.97 billion), NBP (Rs.1.21 billion), DGKC (Rs.1.04 billion), HUBC (Rs.1.02 billion), BOP (Rs.792 million) and LUCK (Rs.733 million) dominated trading activity.

HUBC through a notice to the exchange announced that Hub Power Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of HUBC PA, through its newly incorporated subsidiary HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (Hubco Green), is entering into a new line of business which pertains to establishing and operating electric vehicle charging infrastructure, including but not limited to, importing, manufacturing, and assembling charging accessories.

With respect to this, Hubco Green is entering into a collaboration agreement with PSO for the installation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure at numerous PSO locations across Pakistan.

BR Automobile Assembler Index declined by 336.31 points or 1.54 percent to close at 21,519.77 points with total turnover of 18.560 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 397.05 points or 3.48 percent to close at 11,796.38 points with 64.237 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index lost 64.48 points or 0.21 percent to close at 30,312.07 points with 103.544 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index increased by 116.71 points or 0.63 percent to close at 18,517.00 points with 18.953 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index plunged by 293.33 points or 2.57 percent to close at 11,134.86 points with 50.188 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index fell by 30.87 points or 0.59 percent to close at 5,213.93 points with 37.268 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed lower amid institutional profit taking in blue chip scrips on jittery global equities over Trump reciprocal tariff on multiple trading partners.

He said Pak-Rupee instability, falling FX reserves on debt repayments, foreign outflows, and uncertainty over outcome of IMF review next month played a catalyst role in bearish close.

