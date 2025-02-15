CJP administers oath to six new SC judges

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi on Friday administered the oath of office to six newly-appointed judges and one acting judge of the Supreme Court.

In a simple but impressive ceremony, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, chief justice High Court of Balochistan; Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, chief justice High Court of Sindh; Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, senior puisne judge High Court of Sindh; Justice Shakeel Ahmad, judge Peshawar High Court; Justice AamerFarooq, chief justice Islamabad High Court; Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, chief justice Peshawar High Court as the judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, judge Islamabad High Court as acting judge Supreme Court of Pakistan administered the oath of their office.

The judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court Muhammad Salim Khan conducted the proceedings of the oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on February 10 by majority of total membership had nominated six judges of High Courts for their appointment as judges of the Supreme Court, and one acting judge of the apex court.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar and PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Senator Ali Zafar had boycotted the meeting, and asked the chief justice to postpone the meeting amid reservations regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment. However, despite their demand the meeting was held and nominated the judges.

Four judges of the Supreme Court namely, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Ayesha A Malik, and Justice Athar Minallah on February 7 had written a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi requesting to postpone the appointment of judges in the Supreme Court till the challenge to the 26th Constitutional Amendment is decided one way or the other.

