Nikkei ends lower on profit booking

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average snapped a three-day rally to end lower on Friday as investors booked profits after sharp gains in the previous session, while a stronger yen hurt sentiment.

The Nikkei fell 0.79% to close at 39,149.43 but rose 1.74% for the week.

“Investors sold stocks to book profits and a stronger yen also hurt sentiment,” said Shoichi Arisawa, general manager of the investment research department at IwaiCosmo Securities.

The benchmark ended more than 1% higher on Thursday in its biggest daily percentage gain in three weeks.

The Japanese currency edged up against the dollar on Friday, trading last up 0.21% at 152.5 yen.

“The Nikkei has been hovering between a range of 38,000 and 40,000. For the index to rise beyond that level, investors want to have the uncertainties of US President Donald Trump’s tariff plan removed,” said Arisawa.

Uniqlo-brand owner Fast Retailing slid 1.55% to drag the Nikkei the most. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron lost 2.07%.

The broader Topix erased marginal gains to end 0.23% lower at 2,759.21.

Sony Group surged 8.65% to become the biggest support for the Topix, as the audio equipment maker reported strong results at its games and music divisions.