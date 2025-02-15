AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

Three-day conference on science, technology, industry 5.0 concludes

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

HYDERABAD: The three-day International Conference on ‘Bridging Technology and Sustainable Science: Industry 5.0, Innovation, and Ethics’ on Friday has concluded with various recommendations for developing nations including Pakistan to pave the way to speedy development and progress.

The concluding ceremony was organized at the auditorium of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Centre, University of Sindh, where the Vice-Chancellor graced the occasion with his presence.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati emphasized the importance of international academic cooperation and Industry 5.0. He said that the future of sustainable science depended on collaboration between universities and industries to drive ethical innovation.

He said that industry 5.0 was more than just automation—it required human intelligence working alongside smart technologies.

“Industry 5.0 is not just about machines it is about synergy between human intelligence and technology,” he said. He said that Sindh University took pride in being a center of academic excellence; encouraging research that drives innovation. Dr Khoumbhati said that technology must be aligned with ethical values to ensure it benefits humanity without causing harm, adding that collaboration between scientists worldwide will enable sustainable solutions to global challenges. “Pakistan must actively participate in global technological advancements to remain competitive in the digital era,” he said and added that SU remains committed to promoting research that addresses global challenges, including climate change and sustainability.

Turkish expert Professor Dr. Huseyin KARA from Selçuk University, Konya, said that the economic progress was directly linked to research and development investments. He said that the universities should focus on industry-driven research to address practical challenges. “Government support is essential for fostering innovation ecosystems within academic institutions,” he said and added that industry 5.0 was an opportunity to integrate human creativity with AI and automation.

Conference Principal Organizer professor Dr Arfana Mallah said that industry 5.0 was a shift towards human-centric, sustainable and ethical innovation. “With over 130 registered scholars and 100 research papers, this conference serves as a crucial platform for scientific collaboration,” she said.

Dr. Norman Fraley from the Frolich Institute for Research in Sustainable Technology (USA) shared insights on sustainable industrial practices and said that sustainable technology was not just an option; it was a necessity for long-term industrial survival. “Waste reduction and circular economies should be the backbone of Industry 5.0. Green manufacturing is the key to reducing carbon footprints without sacrificing economic growth,” he said.

He said that The USA was witnessing a shift where businesses prioritized eco-friendly innovation and developing nations must follow suit. “Collaboration between universities and industries is crucial to implementing sustainable practices on a global scale,” Dr Fraley said.

Technology Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati

