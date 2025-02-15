AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

PAF contingent returns home

Press Release Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:29am

RAWALPINDI: PAF contingent landed back home after successful participation in Exercise Spears of Victory-2025 held at King Abdul Aziz Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said a press release.

The contingent included PAF’s JF-17 Block-III lead fighter aircraft, combat pilots and technical ground crew, who remained actively engaged in the exercise.

For this international deployment, PAF fighters executed a non-stop flight from their home base in Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and back, conducting in-flight air-to-air refuelling; demonstrating long-range operational capabilities of the JF-17 Block-III aircraft.

The exercise was aimed at validating interoperability in the face of realistic contemporary air combat scenarios between the participating Air Forces of Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Bahrain, France, Greece, Qatar, UAE, UK and USA.

During this exercise, the Pride of Pakistan, JF-17 Thunder Block-III, demonstrated its exceptional operational capabilities against the most advanced fighters in demanding training scenarios; drawing wide appreciation for operational potential and technological strengths of JF-17 Thunder Blk III aircraft.

The successful participation of PAF air and ground crew in Exercise Spears of Victory-2025 is reflective of the high standard of operational training of PAF personnel, in line with the latest developments in aerial warfare in the face of shared challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KSA Pakistan and Saudi Arabia PPAF PAF JF 17 Block III lead fighter aircraft

Comments

200 characters

PAF contingent returns home

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories