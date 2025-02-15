Minister review security arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy

LAHORE: The 22nd meeting of SCCLO was held in the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique, to review the security arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Secretary Punjab Home Department Noor ul Amin Mengal gave a briefing on the law and order situation across the province. The committee directed to ensure foolproof arrangements as per the joint security audit report of Qaddafi Stadium Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. It approved the deployment of Army and Rangers for the cricket series. Foolproof security was directed for the annual Tablighi Ijtima Raiwind.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said on the occasion that Pakistan’s economy depends on a peaceful environment. “Peaceful holding of international cricket series in Pakistan will highlight a better image at the global level,” he said, adding: “We are making every effort to ensure that the public enjoys the cricket series in a peaceful environment.”

He said that protection of life and property of the public is the top priority of the state. Foolproof security will be ensured for the Champions Trophy cricket series in Pakistan. Security arrangements by the Punjab Home Department in this regard are satisfactory, he said.

Salman said, “We pay tribute to the soldiers of the forces who sacrificed their lives for the people.”

The meeting was attended by Secretary Home Punjab Noorul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Home Fazlur Rehman, Chief Operating Officer PCB Sumair Syed, Commissioner Lahore, DC Lahore, CTD, Special Branch and officers from related institutions. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division attended the meeting through video link.

