LHC dismisses plea for stay against CSS exams

Published 15 Feb, 2025

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition praying for stay against the Central Superior Services (CSS) examinations 2025.

The court observed that the exams across the country cannot be stopped on an individual’s request.

Earlier, a law officer submitted a reply on behalf of the chairman of the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in a petition of Hamza Arif and others.

The law officer informed the court that the CSS exams were scheduled to commence on February 23, and all arrangements had been finalized.

He said that as many as 28,139 candidates nationwide had been issued roll number slips and the exams will be conducted in 19 cities, including Lahore. He asked the court to dismiss the petition.

The petitioners’ counsel contended that the FPSC had yet to announce the results of the CSS 2024 exams. He contended that conducting the 2025 exam without declaring the previous year’s results was unjust to the candidates.

The court after hearing the both the sides at length dismissed the petition.

