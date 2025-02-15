FIA recovers 8,363 illegal foreign SIM cards

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Wing has recovered 8,363 illegal foreign SIM cards in the ongoing countrywide crackdown.

Waqarud Din Syed, Additional Director General (ADG) of FIA Cyber Crime Wing, while addressing a press conference, said that the agency has launched a crackdown against sellers involved in the unlawful sale of active international SIM cards. These actions are part of an ongoing effort to combat fraudulent telecommunications activities and ensure national security.

He said that the agency has conducted raids in different areas including Faisalabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities and arrested 44 accused.

“Most of the illegal foreign SIMs recovered by cybercrime are from England,” he said, adding that these SIMs are available in markets.

The ADG Cyber Crime Wing said that the major use of illegal SIMs was in cases of harassment of women and children and terrorism. “The agency has launched a major crackdown against those who were involved in bringing these SIMs from abroad and those who use it,” he said.

He said that the illegal use of foreign SIMs is a crime and action will be taken against those who were found involved in this crime under cybercrime laws.

Different social media companies protect the data of foreign SIMs used in Pakistan, he said.

