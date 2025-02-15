AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

Burning of PML-N office case: ATC indicts ex-governor, other PTI leaders

Recorder Report Published February 15, 2025 Updated February 15, 2025 07:54am

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court on Friday indicted former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and 27 PTI workers in two cases related to the burning of the PML-N office in Model Town.

The PTI leaders and workers pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court summoned prosecution witnesses for February 20.

The court ordered that further trial proceedings will be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

These PTI leaders have already been indicted in several cases of May 9 riots including attacks on Shadman police station and Askari Tower, Gulberg.

Meanwhile another court granted more time to the lawyer of PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to present arguments in bail petitions in six cases related to May 9 riots.

Qureshi filed bail petitions in six cases including burning police vehicles near Jinnah House and attacking Shadman police station.

The court also extended pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema till March 4 in Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attack cases.

The couple appeared before the court on expiry of their bail period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC PML N PTI PTI leaders

Comments

200 characters

Burning of PML-N office case: ATC indicts ex-governor, other PTI leaders

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories