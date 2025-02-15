Burning of PML-N office case: ATC indicts ex-governor, other PTI leaders

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court on Friday indicted former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and 27 PTI workers in two cases related to the burning of the PML-N office in Model Town.

The PTI leaders and workers pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court summoned prosecution witnesses for February 20.

The court ordered that further trial proceedings will be held at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

These PTI leaders have already been indicted in several cases of May 9 riots including attacks on Shadman police station and Askari Tower, Gulberg.

Meanwhile another court granted more time to the lawyer of PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to present arguments in bail petitions in six cases related to May 9 riots.

Qureshi filed bail petitions in six cases including burning police vehicles near Jinnah House and attacking Shadman police station.

The court also extended pre-arrest bail of PTI leaders Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema till March 4 in Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attack cases.

The couple appeared before the court on expiry of their bail period.

