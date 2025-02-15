AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
BOP 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-6.41%)
CNERGY 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.45%)
FCCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-3.02%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.59%)
HUBC 130.89 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
HUMNL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.03%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
KOSM 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.46%)
MLCF 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
OGDC 201.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.57 (-2.21%)
PACE 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.08%)
PAEL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-4.84%)
PIAHCLA 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.3%)
PIBTL 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
POWER 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
PPL 173.46 Decreased By ▼ -5.38 (-3.01%)
PRL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.48%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 101.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-1.38%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-9.77%)
SYM 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.65%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.86%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.18%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-15

‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ established on CM’s order

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ has been established.

The students can contact the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme on WhatsApp, landline number and social media. The Honhaar Scholarship Desk will guide the students from 9am to 5pm.

The Honhaar Scholarship Desk can be contacted for information and prompt resolution of possible complaints. The students can contact the Honhaar Scholarship Helpline on 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaint can be made at [email protected]. For Honahar Scholarship, online contact can also be made at [email protected].

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk

Comments

200 characters

‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ established on CM’s order

PM urges IFC to support key sectors

Cabinet approves setting up of ‘TPO’ at MoF

Engro Powergen plant: PD and CPPA-G at odds over gas pricing mechanism

No water supply: Uch Power threatens to shut its plant

Significant cut in power tariff likely by end-June

Jam says rise in Dec imports reflects revival of industrial activity

Cut in fuel prices likely

PTBA voices its reservations over FBR’s new e-GST system

Army chief, Punjab CM visit SIFC’s ‘Green Corporate Initiative’

Governor returns Sindh Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill

Read more stories