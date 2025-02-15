‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ established on CM’s order

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the ‘Honhaar Scholarship Help Desk’ has been established.

The students can contact the Honhaar Scholarship Scheme on WhatsApp, landline number and social media. The Honhaar Scholarship Desk will guide the students from 9am to 5pm.

The Honhaar Scholarship Desk can be contacted for information and prompt resolution of possible complaints. The students can contact the Honhaar Scholarship Helpline on 042-99231903-4, WhatsApp on 0303-4002777 and 0303-4002999.

For Honhaar Scholarship, online complaint can be made at [email protected]. For Honahar Scholarship, online contact can also be made at [email protected].

