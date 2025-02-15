GSP+ status: Romania vows its support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Romania Ambassador to Pakistan Dan Stoenescu has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistan within the European Union, particularly regarding the Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP+) status, and advocating for its interests at international forums.

This assurance was given by the Romanian Ambassador, Dan Stoenescu, during a key meeting of the Pakistan-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held on Wednesday.

The high-level meeting was chaired by Danyal Chaudhary, convener of the Pakistan-Romania PFG and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including technology, trade, education, and defence.

It was attended by key members of Pakistan’s National Assembly, including Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Aqeel Malik, and Sadiq Ali Memon.

The Romanian delegation also included Cristian-Stelin Corom, Head of the Consular Section, and Eduard-Robert Preda, Chargé d’Affaires/Minister Plenipotentiary.

During the meeting, Chaudhary highlighted Romania’s historic role in Pakistan’s industrial development, particularly in the oil, fertiliser, and cement sectors. He stressed the need to revive and expand economic cooperation, with a focus on new areas such as drone technology, cybersecurity, and NATO-compatible peacekeeping training.

Discussions also covered economic opportunities in agriculture technology, renewable energy, and the automotive industry. Pakistani lawmakers emphasised the importance of removing trade barriers and enhancing people-to-people exchanges to strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Stoenescu expressed optimism about deepening Pakistan-Romania ties and reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to working closely with Pakistan on global platforms.

