‘Mujhe kyun nikala?’ Marwat’s question sparks laughter in NA

ISLAMABAD: Sher Afzal Marwat was the centre of attention in the National Assembly on Friday with his light-hearted yet pointed remark, “Mujhe kyun nikala?” ironically for the opposition benches, as the speaker advised treasury benches to be careful in their appreciation.

The former member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sher Afzal Marwat’s question, which echoed his frustration over his removal, prompted laughter from government lawmakers and a mix of reactions across the National Assembly.

When Marwat entered the Lower House of the Parliament, lawmakers started thumping desks and chanting slogans in his favour. National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq quipped that treasury lawmakers’ comments might get the vocal lawmaker in trouble.

Marwat, known for his frequent appearances through the opposition gate, walked in through the entrance for treasury members, which led to desk-thumping from government members.

This prompted a remark from the speaker of the National Assembly, who jokingly warned: “Don’t get him in trouble.”

Sher Afzal Marwat said, “Mr Speaker I want to say something. I want to Qaiser Sb, our senior, Mujhe Kyun Nikala [why I was removed].” In reaction, the PTI MNA remained silent.

During the session’s Question Hour Session, the speaker asked Marwat to comment on the merger of mobile companies.

Instead of addressing the issue, Marwat turned the conversation back to his expulsion, asking, “Why was I removed?” His question was met with laughter from the government side, while PTI lawmakers chose to remain silent.

Marwat’s words were met with chants from government members, including slogans like, “Why was Marwat removed?” and “Oppressors, answer us! Give Marwat justice!”

During the session, PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi reassured Marwat with a light-hearted gesture, saying, “We stand with you, and we will help send you back to PTI.”

