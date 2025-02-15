PM, Aseefa deposit gifted cars with Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP MNA Aseefa Bhutto Zardari deposited gifted cars with Toshakhana on Friday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Aseefa Bhutto, daughter of President Zardari, deposited the electric cars gifted to them by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with Toshakhana.

PM Shehbaz Sharif submitted his car to Toshakhana on Thursday and it was confirmed by the Cabinet Secretariat.

Similarly, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari also deposited the electric car gifted to her by the Turkish president.