ESUP completes annual ‘CITY HEATS’ round of Int’l Public Speaking Competition

KARACHI: The English Speaking Union of Pakistan successfully completed its annual CITY HEATS round of the International Public Speaking Competition on 8th February, 2025 at the SZABIST University.

The award distribution ceremony was graced by Aziz Memon Patron-in-Chief ESUP, President ESUP Pervez Madraswala, Sr Vice President Irfan Qureshi and NCEC members.

They gave away the awards to the winner, Rahim Kara of The Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, the first runner-up, Aliza Bashir of The Lyceum and the second runner-up, Raween Abid of The Aga Khan School.

The National Round of the IPSC will be held in Karachi on the 22nd of February 2025 at the Beach Luxury Hotel Karachi and will be contested by the winners of Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

