Gold continues to new heights

KARACHI: Gold prices, both locally and globally, further grew to new highs on Friday, as bullion value gained further momentum, traders said.

Up by Rs2,200 and Rs1,886, gold prices mounted to fresh heights of Rs306,200 per tola and Rs262,517 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion value gained further $20, surging to new all-time high of $2,933 per ounce while silver was trading at over $33 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices also scaled up by Rs83 and Rs71, reaching Rs3,450 per tola and Rs2,957 per 10 grams, respectively, the association added.

Open market may trade in gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

