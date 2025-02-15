AIRLINK 189.36 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (0.71%)
Pakistan

Transporters meet Sindh ministers: Heavy vehicles now allowed to enter Karachi between 10pm and 6am

Press Release Published 15 Feb, 2025 05:54am

KARACHI: A delegation comprising various transport associations in Karachi met with Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar and Excise Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla under the leadership of Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting focused on discussing solutions to the challenges faced by the city’s transport sector.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, CCPO Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIG Traffic, and other key officials.

The transport delegation included Liaquat Mehsud, Haji Maqsood Mehsud, Haji Yousuf, Haji Khairul Zaman Mehsud, Tariq Gujar, Haji Badshah Khan Mehsud, Malik Yaseen Niazi, Jan Alam Mehsud, Haji Umar Daraz Bajauri, Abdul Hameed Bangash, Haji Toor Khan, Sardar Salamat, Kafeel Khan, and others.

During the meeting, transporters informed the provincial ministers about their concerns regarding restrictions on entry during specific hours.

Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, informed the participants that the government had decided to extend the entry window by one hour.

He announced that heavy vehicles would now be allowed to enter the city between 10pm and 6am, providing them with greater operational flexibility. He again stated that the Sindh government understands transporters’ issues and is determined to help them overcome these issues.

He further stated that the extension of entry times is a small measure towards easing the burden on transporters and facilitating ease of business for them. He reiterated that all heavy vehicles used for transportation must take registration and fitness certificates.

Sharjeel Inam Memon also underlined the importance of ensuring that all transporters, even from other provinces, get their vehicles registered in Sindh and issue fitness certificates.

On the occasion, Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar warned the transporters not to commit acts of disturbing the traffic. He said that any action resulting in public inconvenience would be dealt with sternly.

He emphasized the need for collective efforts for improving Karachi and declared that anything disrupting public life, such as hindering traffic, would be unacceptable. He also urged transporters to avoid politicizing these issues, as they have no political relevance.

Transport leaders appreciated the government’s efforts to address their concerns and expressed hope that the extended entry hours would help alleviate their logistical challenges.

They assured the provincial ministers of their support for the government’s decision regarding vehicle registration and fitness certification. Transporters also agreed to work alongside the government to find solutions to their issues.

