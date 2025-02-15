KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 14, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 278.73 281.07 JPY 1.80 1.85 EURO 291.09 293.81 AED 75.99 76.54 GBP 349.80 352.97 SAR 74.24 74.79 INTERBANK 279.05 279.10 =========================================================================

