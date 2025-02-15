KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Friday (February 14, 2025) .
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USD $ 278.73 281.07 JPY 1.80 1.85
EURO 291.09 293.81 AED 75.99 76.54
GBP 349.80 352.97 SAR 74.24 74.79
INTERBANK 279.05 279.10
