The curious case of Onijah Andrew Robinson

33-year-old American Onijah Andrew Robinson first appeared staking out on a chair in the parking lot outside her alleged husband’s apartment in the Garden area of Karachi at the end of January. Residents of the apartment complex quickly discovered a woman they did not recognize who was claiming she was waiting for her husband, 19-year-old Nidal Ahmed Memon. Then the press showed up.

In the first few days of coverage, she was just the new local entertainment in the country. But thanks to TikTok, she became an international viral sensation known as “that American woman in Pakistan.”

According to Robinson, she and Memon had met online and gotten their Nikkah virtually. What she left out was that she had been using a filter to appear as a blonde white woman. Upon arrival at Karachi and Memon’s family home, Memon’s mother disapproved of the relationship and took her son to an unknown location away from their home.

First, the media inundated Robinson with cameras, and when she eventually responded to press questions, her answers left reporters and viewers with their jaws on the floor.

Robinson was demanding a 3,000 USD stipend from the government, Pakistani citizenship and stated that she was not leaving the country.

“If you’re not dropping no bread by next week, then I think it’s time to leave,” she said, directing the press to stop repeating their questions and instead, leave.

Having arrived in October of 2024, Robinson’s visa had also expired. Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori even arranged to extend her visa and book her a flight back to New York. Authorities took her to Jinnah International Airport, but she simply refused to get on the plane.

This was all the press needed to turn her into a local caricature.

Under a news report posted to Instagram, one user criticized the coverage and attention she was receiving, commenting, “Bhai mulk me phadde chal rahe hain log qatal ho rahe hain ye kya chala rahe ho.”

All I could think was: if the roles were reversed, and a Pakistani national arrived in the U.S. to meet their spouse they married online, parked on a chair outside their house, visa expired, unwilling to leave– well frankly, I think we can all safely assume U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would have detained and physically removed the individual off of the country.

This begs the question of whether Pakistani authorities should have gone this far to entertain someone who was being made into a bit of a joke in Pakistan. It appeared as though it were more likely that authorities would crack to Robinson’s demands and serve her $20,000 in pocket money than send her packing back home.

Karachi may have a law and order problem, and perhaps an image problem too, but I do believe Robinson’s visit to the city single-handedly challenged many people’s, mainly Americans’, perceptions of the city. People overwhelmingly were impressed by the patience demonstrated by Pakistanis and authorities, despite her ludicrous requests and comments.

Popular U.S.- based meme account @sainthoax took to social media to post a collection of hilarious responses to clips of Robinson that had gone viral in the past week. The starting post was titled: ‘Onijah Andrew Robinson: Pakistan’s Princess Diana.’ This assessment tickled me.

Her linguistic humor aside, Robinson has been a bit of a menace– forcing authorities to take countless measures to help this woman with living and healthcare simply because she had a tantrum about returning home. I can’t quite say she is “the people’s princess.”

Last Friday, a friend from America messaged me asking, “I need to know your thoughts on the American lady in Pakistan that’s all over TikTok??!!” As an avid Gen-Z TikTok user, I was well aware that this lady had surpassed the reach of local entertainment and was the new meme in America too. Multiple other American friends sent me memes and TikTok clips of Robinson in an adorable attempt to laugh along with me about the situation.

I find it concerning that this woman, who seems to not be in a mental state, is aimlessly roaming the streets while she becomes a philanthropic project and a reality show all in one.

However, I wouldn’t count her off as someone I necessarily feel bad for. I think she is recognizant of her audience and fan base that loves these preposterous statements she was making. She didn’t spend a second being embarrassed that she was in fact waiting in a parking lot for a man who was not coming to get her.

Following the coverage of Robinson situated outside her alleged husband’s apartment complex, philanthropist Ramzan Chhipa arrived on the scene to haul her away in his care. In a press conference Chhipa organized with Robinson, she continued to berate him for speaking too much and questioned whether he was saying the right things.

“My plan is to reconstruct this whole country. I am asking for $100,000 or more. I need $20,000 by this week, in my pockets, in cash. That’s a demand to the government. The government is going to fix up these buildings, fix up these streets, and clean up these streets. It’s ridiculous out here. I don’t like it,” she said, shaking her head.

“I would love for you to please understand that Pakistan is in need of new buses, new cabs, new cars.”

If only, it were that easy. In just a day, Robinson became a self-proclaimed representative and advocate of Pakistan.

Towards the end of the press conference, she was filmed making statements that hit the Internet by storm and were shared across social platforms. “I’m from Pakistan. Respect to the law. Respect for Allah. Respect for halal, and respect to God.”

She clarified that the $100,000 would be put back into the city, and only $20,000 would line her own pockets. Well, isn’t that so thoughtful?

“It’s private. I’m Muslim, and it’s against my religion to tell y’all my business,” she responded to press inquiries about the status of her family’s whereabouts.

By the end of the week, Robinson was on camera with an entourage behind her. She spoke fondly of police inspector Shabana Gilani, standing next to her, who she claimed had been taking care of her.

This account of Onijah Robinson in Karachi us undoubtedly humorous, but more crucially, it tells a narrative about who the people of Karachi truly are. The government, the police, locals, neighbors and shopkeepers all doled out red carpets for this entirely random woman. Did they want to help her? Sure. But they also didn’t want the dramedy to end.

She was taken to the airport. A new flight was purchased for her. She was taken to a psychiatric hospital for care. Authorities took her to a clinic for other medical care. The hospitality of Pakistanis was on full display on a global platform. But at the same time, they wanted to see what absurd statement, request or suggestion Robinson would make next.

For just a week, Onijah Robinson connected people across continents, all brought about due to a little case of catfishing.

