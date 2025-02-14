AIRLINK 189.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.76%)
BOP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-5.56%)
CNERGY 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.32%)
FCCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.88%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.37%)
HUBC 131.45 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.84%)
KOSM 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.94%)
MLCF 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
OGDC 202.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.94 (-1.91%)
PACE 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.39%)
PAEL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-5.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
PPL 173.84 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-2.8%)
PRL 34.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.91%)
PTC 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
SEARL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-9.82%)
SYM 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.54%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.22%)
TPLP 12.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.83%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,819 Decreased By -87.9 (-0.74%)
BR30 35,000 Decreased By -554.1 (-1.56%)
KSE100 112,085 Decreased By -478.8 (-0.43%)
KSE30 34,946 Decreased By -148 (-0.42%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG gains amid colder weather, Europe stocks concerns

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2025 05:37pm

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose to an over-one-year high this week, amid forecasts of colder temperatures and as concerns of Europe’s storage levels persist.

The average LNG price for March delivery into northeast Asia was at $16.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), the highest since November 2023, industry sources estimated.

“The main market concern is the high rate of withdrawals from Europe’s gas inventories… The region appears on track to import 11 million tons of LNG in February,” said Siamak Adibi, director for gas and LNG supply analytics at FGE.

“Europe will certainly need higher LNG imports this year to address higher gas consumption and lower gas inventories. If Asian demand strengthens, market tightness could have a greater impact on spot prices.”

Asian prices were also supported as the market needs to remain competitive and keep itself priced into some spot volumes, for a baseline level of LNG to flow into Asia, said Martin Senior, head of LNG pricing at Argus.

Several LNG cargoes were diverted from Asia to Europe, on higher European prices and weaker Asian demand.

European demand to tighten global LNG market in 2025, Trump policies in spotlight

Additionally, Tokyo and Seoul are both forecast for cold snaps towards the end of the month, though this is set to be followed by a reversion to seasonal average temperatures by the end of the month, said Argus’ Senior.

In Europe, gas prices eased from two-year highs on forecasts of warmer temperatures, ongoing U.S. efforts to end the war in Ukraine and talks of less rigid gas storage targets.

Still, market uncertainties remain as Europe’s inventories have dropped to around 47%, with still some winter months to come, said Hans Van Cleef, chief energy economist at PZ-Energy.

“Risks of a further or even faster depletion of inventories will continue to build on the already negative sentiment in the markets.”

S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in March on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $15.137/mmBtu on February 13,a $0.55/mmBtu discount to the March gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price at $15.11/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed it at $15.097/mmBtu.

The U.S. arbitrage to north-east Asia via the Cape of Good Hope for February narrowed for a third straight week, but is still signalling that U.S. cargoes are incentivised to deliver to Europe over Asia, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan.

On LNG freight, Atlantic rates rose to $5,000/day on Friday, marginally recovering from record lows seen in the last two weeks, added Afghan. Pacific rates remained steady at $10,000/day.

Global LNG Global LNG prices

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG gains amid colder weather, Europe stocks concerns

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

India, US agree to resolve trade and tariff rows after Trump-Modi talks

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

HBL, S&P Global launch Pakistan’s first manufacturing PMI

Gold adds to record rally, reaches Rs306,200 per tola in Pakistan

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Read more stories