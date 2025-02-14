Section 144 imposed to restrict heavy traffic’s entry during daytime in Karachi

Commissioner Karachi Division Syed Hassan Naqvi on Friday imposed a “complete ban” on the entry of heavy traffic during daytime in the city for the next two months, a notification read.

The decision aims to reduce the increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and improve traffic flow in the city.

The development comes after Sindh government imposed a ban on the entry of dumpers into Karachi during the daytime last week.

However, the ban will not be applicable on the commodities categorised as essential, as per the notification on Friday.

“A complete ban on the movement of dumpers carrying construction materials and mixture machines in all parts of the city, except during 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

“A complete ban on the movement of heavy traffic inside the city limits, excluding vehicles carrying essential commodities (water, edible oil, liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen, medical gases categorised as life-saving drugs, meat, skin, and other related items) except during 10:00 PM to 6:00 AM,” the notification read.

“These restrictions shall remain in effect for a period of two months, from 14.02.2025 to 13.04.2025, within the local limits of Karachi Division.”