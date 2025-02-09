AIRLINK 184.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-09

Karachi: govt bans daytime entry of dumpers

Recorder Report Published 09 Feb, 2025 02:43am

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to impose a ban on the entry of dumpers into Karachi during the daytime.

As per the announcement, the dumpers will only be allowed to enter the city between 11:00 PM and 6:00 AM. This decision aims to reduce the increasing number of road accidents caused by heavy vehicles and improve traffic flow in the city.

Following the directives of Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah convened an emergency meeting to discuss traffic-related issues.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General Sindh Police, Commissioner Karachi, Additional IG Karachi, Secretary Transport, DIG Traffic, and other officials.

During the meeting, it was decided that all large vehicles and their drivers will undergo physical verification to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Additionally, all vehicles operating in Karachi must obtain a QR Code-certified certificate from the Transport Department.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been instructed to shift its operations to night time within three months. Furthermore, the Chief Secretary directed secretary transport to inspect all Karachi Water and Sewerage Board water tankers within a month to ensure their safety and compliance with traffic laws.

Chief Secretary Sindh also emphasised the importance of road safety for motorcyclists, instructing traffic police to strictly enforce helmet-wearing rules.

He directed the Department of Information to launch an extensive media awareness campaign on traffic regulations. In light of increasing traffic accidents, the Chief Secretary stressed that strict enforcement of traffic laws is now a necessity. He also ordered that reckless drivers should not only be fined but also will face FIRs to ensure accountability.

Highlighting the major causes of accidents, he stated that the primary reason is the lack of enforcement of laws regarding heavy traffic.

To address this, the Sindh government has decided to launch a Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) across the province. The Chief Secretary instructed the Transport Department to expedite the implementation of this system.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 65% of vehicles in Karachi are motorcycles, and 55% of all road accidents involve motorcyclists.

In response, the Chief Secretary directed the DIG Traffic to improve the traffic situation within a month and ensure the strict implementation of road safety regulations. Additionally, he instructed that traffic fines should be increased fourfold to deter violations and enhance road discipline.

The Sindh government remains committed to ensuring safer roads, reducing accidents, and implementing effective traffic management strategies in Karachi.

Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Hyder Shah emphasized the need for a well-structured approach to traffic management and directed the revival of the Traffic Engineering Bureau.

He stated that the bureau must be made a more effective organization to develop long-term solutions for Karachi’s traffic challenges, improve road infrastructure, and ensure better enforcement of traffic regulations.

