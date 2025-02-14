AIRLINK 190.90 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.53%)
BOP 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.67%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.79%)
FCCL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.22%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.57%)
FLYNG 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.43%)
HUBC 130.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.38%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.03%)
OGDC 203.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.66%)
PACE 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.29%)
PAEL 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.85%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PPL 174.72 Decreased By ▼ -4.12 (-2.3%)
PRL 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.44%)
PTC 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.8%)
SEARL 102.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.93%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-8.86%)
SYM 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TPLP 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.66%)
TRG 67.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.43%)
WAVESAPP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.55%)
YOUW 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.54%)
BR100 11,838 Decreased By -68.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 35,125 Decreased By -429.3 (-1.21%)
KSE100 112,337 Decreased By -226.9 (-0.2%)
KSE30 34,995 Decreased By -98.9 (-0.28%)
Feb 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Champions Trophy prize pot to climb to $6.9 million

Reuters Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 02:25pm

The Champions Trophy prize pot will increase to $6.9 million this year, a jump of 53% from 2017, with the winners receiving $2.24 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced Friday.

Holders Pakistan will host an ICC showpiece event for the first time in 28 years. The eight-team quadrennial One-Day International (ODI) tournament kicks off on Feb. 19 in Karachi and the final will be held on March 9.

There will be 15 matches across Pakistan and Dubai, after India refused to travel to rivals Pakistan, instead agreeing to play their matches in the neutral Gulf city.

ICC names Sarfaraz Ahmed as Champions Trophy ambassador

The runners-up will get $1.12 million, and the losing semi-finalists will be awarded $560,000 each. Teams that finished fifth or sixth will each earn $350,000 while the seventh and eighth-placed sides take home $140,000.

The 2021 edition of the Champions Trophy was scrapped by the ICC in 2016, which wanted only one major tournament in each of the sport’s three international formats, prioritising the 50-over World Cup. The decision was reversed in late 2021.

The 2023 edition of the quadrennial 10-team ODI World Cup, won by Australia after they beat India in Gujarat, featured a larger number of group-stage and knockout matches and offered a $4 million prize for the winning team from a pot of $10 million.

International Cricket Council Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Comments

200 characters

Champions Trophy prize pot to climb to $6.9 million

Trump says US has approved extradition of suspect in 2008 Mumbai attacks

At least 9 dead, 7 injured in Balochistan’s Harnai blast

Aurangzeb discusses Pakistan’s structural reforms with IFC chief

Bullish momentum at bourse, KSE-100 gains nearly 600 points

PPL executes agreements for Sui Gas Field operations

Hubco Green, PSO collaborate to setup EV charging infrastructure across Pakistan

Rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan Refinery says will shut down plant for ‘approximately 6 days’

Askari Bank’s Zia Ijaz gets FPT clearance from State Bank

Oil to snap three-week losing streak amid US tariff delays

Read more stories