Feb 12, 2025
ICC names Sarfaraz Ahmed as Champions Trophy ambassador

Syed Ahmed Raza Published 12 Feb, 2025 05:14pm

Pakistan’s Champions Trophy 2017 winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been named as the ICC Event ambassadors.

Other stars to join him are two-time champion, Australia’s Shane Watson, Player of the Series in India’s 2013 trophy-winning campaign, Shikhar Dhawan, and New Zealand’s legendary fast bowler, Tim Southee

Sarfaraz thanked ICC for the honour, saying he will never forget how special it felt to don the white jackets and lift the trophy aloft as Pakistan captain back in 2017.

“Seeing the nation get behind us and celebrate that success is also something that’s very close to my heart, so I am delighted to see the competition return to the cricket calendar and see my country given the opportunity to host such a special event,” he added.

The former Pakistan captain added that with the current Champions Trophy format, every game will be important.

India’s Dhawan said it was a special feeling to be part of Champions Trophy, and to be given the opportunity to enjoy the upcoming edition as an ambassador was an honour.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll see the best sides in the world competing for the white jackets knowing that one mistake or one loss could spell the end of their hopes. It’s the ultimate competition where it’s all on the line, and that is what makes it such a thrilling spectacle.”

Tim Southee: “I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. It is an event that I always enjoyed playing in and one that always delivers on entertainment and drama.

“As a player, you’re aware that every game, every ball and every moment matters in the Champions Trophy format, and with so much at stake, I can’t wait to see how the action will unfold.”

Shane Watson: “The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy is a truly unique event that has provided us with so many unforgettable moments down the years.

“With the top eight teams going head-to-head for the iconic white jackets, we are sure to see some extraordinary do-or-die cricket across three thrilling weeks.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed cricket news ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC ambassador for champions trophy

