Imported RLNG prices increased

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has announced an increase in imported RLNG prices for February, citing higher supply and delivery costs. The price hike, effective immediately, impacts both the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) customers.

For SNGPL, transmission prices have increased by 1.96 per cent and distribution prices by 1.86 per cent. The SSGC customers will see a 0.55 per cent rise in transmission prices and a 0.57 per cent increase in distribution prices.

Specifically, the SNGPL’s RLNG transmission price has risen to $11.9588 per mmbtu in February, up from $11.7288 in January.

The distribution price has increased to $12.9025 per mmbtu from $12.6667.

For SSGC, the transmission price has gone up to $10.6466 per mmbtu from $10.5883, and the distribution price has increased to $12.6729 per mmbtu from $12.6014.

This translates to a month-on-month increase of $0.2300 per mmbtu at the transmission stage and $0.2358 per mmbtu at the distribution stage for SNGPL.

The SSGC customers will see an increase of $0.0583 per mmbtu at the transmission stage and $0.0715 per mmbtu at the distribution stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA SSGC SNGPL energy sector RLNG Imported RLNG prices

