Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman, Imran Khan, on Monday, said that his recent letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir were not intended to strike a deal but rather to show him the real picture of the state-of-affairs prevalent in the country.

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail after the hearing of the Toshakhana-II case, Khan’s sister Aleema Khan quoted him as saying that he did not write letters to COAS to make a deal but to portray a true picture of the present situation in Pakistan.

“If you [the COAS] conduct a poll today then you will come to know how much the trust of people over military has come down,” she said, while quoting Khan.

IK writes second ‘open letter’ to COAS

She said “Khan said the gap between the masses and the military is a very serious matter for Pakistan.”

“Our nation and army should stand together for the safety and security of the country,” she said while quoting Khan.

Aleema said the PTI founding chairman said that next week he will write another open letter to the COAS.

She said “Khan said he would face his case in front of these judges and will not make any deal.”

Earlier, the special court hearing the Toshakhana-II case against Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi completed recording the statements of eight witnesses and cross-examination of seven witnesses.

Special Court Central-I judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while hearing the case at the makeshift court in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, adjourned the hearing of the case till February 17.

Jail authorities produced Khan and Bushra Bibi before the court.

Khan’s lawyer, Qausain Faisal Mufti, conducted a cross-examination of the eight prosecution witness. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till February 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025