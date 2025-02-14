AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
BOP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
FCCL 37.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.67%)
FFL 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.89%)
FLYNG 25.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 130.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.57%)
KEL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.47%)
KOSM 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
MLCF 45.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.38%)
OGDC 206.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-1.28%)
PACE 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
PAEL 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.03%)
PPL 178.84 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.66%)
PRL 36.36 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.48%)
PTC 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 103.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
SYM 18.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.93%)
TELE 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 12.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.37%)
WAVESAPP 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.56%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
BR100 11,907 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,554 Decreased By -354.2 (-0.99%)
KSE100 112,564 Decreased By -360.9 (-0.32%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -217.6 (-0.62%)
Feb 14, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-14

PSO posts Rs11.2bn profit in 1HFY25

Press Release Published 14 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) delivered a stable performance in first half of FY25, posting a net profit of Rs 11.2 billion and gross sales of Rs 1.74 trillion.

The company’s Board of Management reviewed the group’s performance for the half-year ended December 31, 2024, in a meeting held on February 13, 2025. The group reported a net profit of Rs 9.1 billion translating into earnings per share of Rs 19.48.

The company maintained its market position in the first half of FY25, with a 47.1 percent of the white oil segment driven by sales of 3,610 KMT. Sustaining a strong presence in the diesel market, PSO captured 48.1 percent share of the diesel market, with sales of 1,660 KMT, while its MoGas portfolio secured a market share of 41.5 percent with 1,601 KMT in sales. The company solidified its leadership in the jet fuel segment, securing a 99.1 percent market share with total sales of 326.8 KMT.

Furthermore, PSO achieved its highest-ever LPG sales in FY25, with record monthly growth of 22 percent, reaching 5.2 KMT in December 2024. Total LPG sales reached 27.56 KMT in the first half of FY25, reflecting a 10 percent increase from same period of FY24.

The company focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences by significantly expanding its retail footprint, reaching a milestone of 3,610 outlets across the country, complemented by the modernization of 111 convenience stores.

Building on its commitment to operational excellence, PSO expanded its deployment of Dispensing Unit Controllers (DUCs) to 50 additional retail sites, bringing the total coverage to 1,200 locations and enhancing data management and network monitoring capabilities.

The circular debt crisis continues to impact PSO’s financial performance, with receivables totalling Rs 467 billion as of December 31, 2024, including Rs 340 billion owed by SNGPL. The company is working closely with the government to find solutions and resolve this longstanding issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSO

