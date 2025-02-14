PBF chief satisfied over signing of 21 agreements, MoUs with Turkiye

KARACHI: Malik Khuda Bakhsh, President of the Pakistan Business Forum (Karachi Chapter), has expressed satisfaction over the signing of 21 agreements and MoUs between Pakistan and Turkey, stating that this will further expand cooperation between the two countries in trade, defence, and other sectors.

Welcoming the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan, he said “this visit would not only strengthen trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Turkey, but would also pave the way for the effective implementation of the Pakistan-Turkey Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).”

Malik Khuda Bakhsh emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, trade and investment between Pakistan and Islamic countries were on the rise, and Pakistan’s trade relations with the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and African countries were also strengthening. He added that “for the people of Pakistan, Turkey is like a second home, and vice versa, with mutual respect between the people of both nations.”

He noted that Pakistan’s economy was growing stronger, and it was encouraging to see that Turkish companies were now ready to increase their investments in Pakistan.

He highlighted that, with the cooperation of China’s Country Group, a $350 million foreign investment was being made in Pakistan for the development of 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations. “This is also an important opportunity for Turkish investors to consider investing in this sector.”

He further stated “the close relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has promoted bilateral cooperation, and it is highly likely that effective communication between the two leaders will lead to the revival of the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement.”

He also mentioned that the increase in defence cooperation between the two countries, along with agreements on joint production and technology exchange, was a success and will yield beneficial results in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025