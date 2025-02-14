Field of education: Pakistan, Kazakhstan for enhancing mutual cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan, Thursday, stressed the need for enhancing mutual cooperation in the field of education, especially medical and dental education and mutual recognition of medical degrees between the two countries.

These matters were discussed during the visit of Kazakhstani ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) headquarters, wherein, Kistafin was welcomed by the President of PMDC Professor Dr Rizwan Taj.

His visit aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of medical education and healthcare.

During the discussions, both emphasised the importance of academic collaboration, student exchange programmes, and mutual recognition of medical degrees between the two countries.

The ambassador acknowledged Pakistan’s advancements in medical education and expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in developing closer ties in the sector.

Rizwan Taj reiterated the PM&DC’s commitment to enhancing international partnerships.

He highlighted PMDC’s role in ensuring quality medical education and professional standards in Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to explore avenues for cooperation in medical research, faculty exchange, and capacity-building initiatives.

He informed the ambassador that the PMDC does not face a shortage of doctors.

However, he emphasised that Kazakhstan should focus on improving its medical and dental education standards to meet its own needs.

The ambassador of Kazakhstan assured that his country is committed to enhancing its medical education system. He emphasised that Kazakhstan will ensure the establishment of high-standard medical and dental colleges.

Moreover, he stated that Kazakhstan will keep PMDC informed about new innovations in the medical field and the opening of new medical institutions.

