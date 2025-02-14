Judiciary and other institutions: JI slams govt for granting access to IMF

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has strongly criticized the government for granting the International Monetary Fund (IMF) access to the judiciary and other institutions, calling its delegation’s meeting with the Chief Justice an insult to nation dignity and freedom.

Addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he lambasted the government, stating that the prime minister and his niece are more focused on misleading advertisements than addressing inflation.

He pointed out that as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, food prices continue to soar alongside rising fuel, electricity, and gas rates. He said that official statistics on price control were deceptive.

He called for electricity prices to be adjusted based on actual costs and demanded the elimination of excessive taxation. He also criticized legislators for tripling their own salaries and privileges while the general public suffered.

The JI Emir said the government bowed to IMF dictates and pointed out that the support price for wheat had not been announced on IMF dictation, which he said could impend wheat crisis. “Last year, Punjab’s government deceived farmers, and this is time too the farmers are left on the mercy of mafia.” He emphasised that subsidies on wheat and flour were essential for ensuring national food security.

Rehman said that establishment imposed corrupt and incompetent elements on Karachi, adding that the PPP and MQM occupied key electoral positions—ranging from national and provincial assembly seats to the mayor’s office—in the port city without people’s mandate.

He said the entire government is product of Form 47, asserting that forming a judiciary and parliament tailored to political interests would not resolve national issues.

Rehman said the PPP and MQM destroyed Karachi. “PPP has ruled Sindh for 17 years like a mafia.” He said local residents of Karachi are denied jobs in the police and other departments and if JI raised voice, it is given an ethnic color.

Referring to Karachi’s road safety crisis, he said that 104 people had lost their lives due to reckless driving by dumpers and trailers. He criticized the administration for permitting 3,500 dumpers to operate even during the daytime, leading to traffic chaos.

He highlighted the worsening security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and called for an end to the crisis by taking on board all stakeholders.

He emphasized that only adherence to constitutional and legal supremacy could stabilize the country. Additionally, he proposed a ten-year ban on retired civil and military bureaucrats from leaving the country or obtaining dual nationality.

Welcoming Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an on his visit to Pakistan, Rehman expressed hope that both nations would play a decisive role in ensuring peace in Gaza. He called for a leadership summit of Islamic and pro-Palestinian nations to address the ongoing crisis. Criticizing former U.S.

President Donald Trump’s recent statement advocating for the evacuation of Gaza, he dismissed it as reckless and imperialistic. He urged the global community to reject such evil schemes and demanded that the U.S. and Israel be held accountable for the war damages inflicted on Gaza.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025