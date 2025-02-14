AIRLINK 188.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.04%)
Islamabad’s Zones 2, 4, and 5: CDA forms joint body to oversee projects

Nuzhat Nazar Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 08:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has formed a joint committee in collaboration with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration and the Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to oversee private housing, farm housing, and commercial projects in Zones 2, 4, and 5 of Islamabad.

The notification, issued by the Human Resource Development Directorate, outlines the committee’s structure, comprising key officials from CDA, ICT, and MCI.

The Director General (Urban Planning) of CDA will serve as the convener, while representatives from enforcement, regional planning, building control, sector development, environment, estate management, and housing societies will be included.

Additionally, the ICT Administration will contribute through the Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) and the Deputy Registrar (Co-operative Societies), while MCI will be represented by the Directors of Municipal Administration and Revenue.

The committee has been tasked with several responsibilities, including ensuring the collection of all necessary data for fee recoveries from sponsors, allottees, and residents of private schemes.

It will also oversee that land, amenities, utilities, and public buildings transferred to CDA in private schemes are not misused for other purposes.

Another major responsibility includes monitoring the timely development and construction of mortgaged plots, apartments, and housing projects, ensuring that sponsors do not illegally allot them.

The committee will also verify that approved layouts and building plans are being implemented without violations.

Compliance with key clauses of the “Regulation for Planning and Development of Private Housing, Farm Housing, Apartments, and Commercial Schemes/Projects in Zones-2, 4 & 5 of Islamabad Capital Territory, 2023,” as framed under the ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, will be strictly monitored.

The notification specifies that the committee will conduct monthly follow-ups and provide regular updates to ensure effective implementation of its mandate.

