Agri talks with China likely next month: Tanveer

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Thursday, said that the meeting of the joint working group with China is expected to take place next month.

The minister said this while presiding over a meeting on the Prime Minister’s Training Project.

The meeting reviewed progress on the project of 1,000 agricultural experts for training in China, a senior official of MNFS&R said.

The minister issued directives to the department concerned to expedite the process of sending students and ensure the provision of better facilities. 1,000 students will be sent to China in three phases, the minister said.

