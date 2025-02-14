Punjab PA session begins amid highly tense atmosphere: Performance of ‘Specialised Healthcare Dept’ comes under severe criticism

LAHORE: The session of the Punjab Assembly on Thursday began in a highly tense atmosphere after a delay of two hours and 17 minutes, where Parliamentary Secretary Rashida Lodhi faced severe criticism over the performance of the Specialized Healthcare Department.

During the session, government member Amjad Ali Javed expressed his anger, stating, “This house sets principles for the public. If the department gives a wrong answer, the parliamentary secretary should slap the answer on the department’s face.” He targeted the negligence of patients in government hospitals, saying, “The department claims that number of heart patients has decreased in Punjab, but the reality is that people are turning to private hospitals due to long queues.”

During the pre-budget discussions, a lack of interest among assembly members was evident. Only a handful of government and opposition members were present in the house.

While presenting proposals on education, health, and farmers’ issues, members said, “Education is upgraded worldwide, but in Pakistan, primary and middle classes have been privatized. If poor children do not receive education, how will progress be achieved?”

Demands were made for southern Punjab, stating, “Cancer hospitals should be established in Bahawalpur, D G Khan, and Multan so that patients do not have to travel to Lahore.”

Government member Shoaib Siddiqui expressed frustration over the traffic system near Gaddafi Stadium during international matches. He said, “Hosting international events is an honour, but destroying traffic is unacceptable. A five-star hotel should be built near the stadium so that Lahore’s traffic is not disrupted.”

In response, Chairperson Samiullah Khan said, “This suggestion must be conveyed to the PCB. Team security is essential, but the public should not be inconvenienced in the name of security.”

MPA Ijaz Shafi said “the government must immediately determine the prices of sugarcane and wheat. Farmers are in distress.”

MPA Iqbal Khattak said access to health facilities in remote areas of the province must be ensured.

By the end of the session, no satisfactory response was provided by the health department, and no clear roadmap was presented regarding the implementation of proposals put forward by assembly members.

Opposition parties, including the People’s Party, have threatened protests, calling the assembly sessions a “centre of political conflict rather than resolving public issues.”

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab, Ali Haider Gilani, has strongly criticized the provincial government for delaying local elections, labelling Punjab as a “province of mismanagement.”

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, Gilani said, “Punjab lags behind Sindh in establishing local governments, despite the Constitution clearly stating that local governments are the third pillar of democracy.”

Gilani urged the government to not only explain but also boost the morale of public representatives regarding the establishment of local governments. He emphasized that holding local elections would improve governance in the province.

Gilani pressed Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to grant full authority to local representatives, enabling them to address public issues more effectively.

The People’s Party leader criticized the provincial government for neglecting public representation in their priorities. “Sindh has a functional local government system, but in Punjab, this issue has been sacrificed for political interests.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025