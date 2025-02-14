13 terrorists killed in KP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army eliminated 13 terrorists in five separate operations conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 12-13 February, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Based on intelligence reports, security forces launched an operation in the Khulachi area of Dera Ismail Khan District.

During the engagement, troops effectively targeted the terrorists, killing five, including a key operative, Shah Gul alias Rohani.

Two separate encounters took place in North Waziristan’s Dosali and Tappi areas, where security forces neutralised five more terrorists in retaliatory fire.

Additionally, in an operation in Lakki Marwat, two terrorists were gunned down, while another was eliminated in the Bagh area of Khyber district.

