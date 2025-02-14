Gandapur meets party founder at Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday met with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail.

The meeting, which lasted for two hours at the conference room of Adiala Jail, reportedly focused on the party affairs and political situation. Gandapur arrived at Adiala Jail with official protocol and was granted direct access through Gate No 5.

Khan was moved from his jail cell to a conference room for the meeting, sources said, adding that both also discussed the matter related to the removal of Sher Afzal Marwat from PTI.

